A Burien teacher is ready to embark on an adventure to the Arctic. Second-grade teacher Melissa Cook hopes to bring lessons back to her school and teach kids that there's more to the world than a textbook.

“I think it’s really powerful for me to stand before them and share these experiences and then look them in the eye and say you can do this, too,” said Cook, who Hazel Valley Elementary School in Highline Public Schools.

Cook is among a group of teachers selected to explore the Arctic with National Geographic and Lindblad Expeditions.

She leaves on Saturday for an 11 day trip to Arctic Svalbard, halfway between Norway and the North Pole. It's a land of polar bears, walruses, seabirds, and tundra, all impacted by global warming.

“We really want the kids to see the world as a place that's worth exploring and worth understanding and worth caring about,” she said.

Cook says she was selected for the trip because of her commitment to geographic education. She hopes to mold lessons out of what she learns from naturalists and other teachers on the trip.

Students at Hazel Valley come from many backgrounds. Some are immigrants, others are low-income, and some are not yet fluent in English. Cook says she wants them to see the globe as an opportunity.

“They start to consider themselves as future explorers and travelers. I've heard them talk a lot about their own travel plans,” Cook said.

