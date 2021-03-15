Burien restaurants worry food truck pilot will hurt eateries hit hard by pandemic

Burien restaurant owners fear allowing food trucks in the city would harm struggling brick and mortar eateries during the COVID-19 pandemic.

BURIEN, Wash. — Restaurants in Burien are speaking out against a food truck pilot program that the city council is expected to approve Monday.

The proposed pilot would allow food trucks to operate in Burien for one year to assess whether the trucks benefit the community. If approved, the pilot program would run from May 2021 to May 2022.

Restaurants who are opposed to the pilot fear an influx of food trucks without restrictions will further hurt businesses that are already struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic. They also worry out-of-town food trucks would take profits outside of the community, limiting employee dollars that are being spent in Burien.

More than 50 restaurants signed a petition with Latino advocacy group Empresarios Unidos opposing the pilot program.

COVID-19 has disproportionately impacted the Latino community economically, according to Empresarios Unidos. The group also cited National Restaurant Association data that found 2020 sales were $240 billion below the association’s pre-pandemic forecast and there were nearly 2.5 million fewer food establishment jobs at the end of 2020 than before the pandemic.

The advocacy group asked the city of Burien to put restrictions in place for food trucks that would prevent them from operating within a mile of brick and mortar restaurants, allow them to operate only in a food truck zone or limit operation to two days per week for four hours in business zones.

Under the proposed pilot, food trucks must have a Burien business license and be cleared to participate in the program. They also cannot operate within 50 feet of a restaurant unless they get owner permission.