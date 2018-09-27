The City of Burien is struggling to find solutions to recent gang violence.

Residents gathered for an informal discussion at a "Coffee with a Cop" event at a Burien Starbucks on Thursday. Police Chief Ted Boe was asked what to do about at-risk youth who may not want help.

"I think kids that are having the hardest time have parents that are struggling and want help," said Chief Boe. "I don't think parents are disengaged from their youth. I think it's the opposite. They really care, and they need help but don't know where to turn."

Last week, the Latino community lost one of its advocates in that effort. At a press conference Thursday, 28-year-old Gabriel Reyes spoke about his mother he lost to gun violence.

"Her door was never locked; always open for anyone who needed help," Reyes said. "She never gave up on people."

Gabriela Reyes Dominguez, 51, was killed by a stray bullet in a suspected gang shooting. She was known for her encouraging words to her clinic customers and her outreach to kids and people in need.

"A lot of people in the community came up to me and told me, 'Your mom saved me. When I needed help she was there,'" said 30-year-old Jesus Camarillo Reyes, the victim's older son.

The Latino Civic Alliance (LCA), who hosted Thursday’s press conference, said access to help for at-risk kids is hard to come by. Parents often hold two jobs and don't know where to turn.

"When we know these children and families are calling us, who do we refer them to? We have youth that are 11 years old terrorizing their mother and father because they're out of control,” said Nina Martinez, LCA chair.

Police said they're willing to play a part, encouraging parents to call and not to wait until a crime is committed.

"Invite us in, not in a criminal justice 911 sort of way, but in a proactive way," Chief Boe said. "Chief Boe wants to show up at your community meeting and say, 'Hi.'"

The Burien Police Department is adding additional patrols and investigative resources to address the recent gang violence in the community.

The city says it's also looking at long-term prevention strategies to reduce youth and adult crime.

