Editor's note: The above video originally aired in 2016.



The Washington Poison Center has a new poster to help keep kids safe, thanks to a fourth grader from Shorewood Elementary in Burien.

Elementary students across the state were asked to create posters for other kids to learn and remember what poisons to avoid for the 2019 Poison Prevention Poster Contest. This year's contest theme was “Mr. Yuk to the Rescue!”

Nine-year-old Lily Fernley won the annual poster contest out of over 400 entries. Now her design will be sent to public and private elementary schools throughout the state.

Lily will also go with Mr. Yuk, the Washington Poison Center’s mascot, to Olympia and present her poster to lawmakers during National Poison Prevention Week, which is March 17-23.

Besides this year’s colorful design, Dr. Erica Liebelt, the executive/medical director for the Washington Poison Center, said they chose Lily’s poster for the way she incorporated the safety idea of “LOOK: lock it up, out of reach, out of sight, keep safe."

The Washington Poison Center suggests these first aid tips if someone comes into contact with a poisonous substance.

Inhaled Poison: Open windows and doors, and go to a place with fresh air to avoid fumes.

Open windows and doors, and go to a place with fresh air to avoid fumes. Poison on the Skin: Remove the clothing the poison touched and rinse the skin underneath with water. Then wash the skin with soap and water.

Remove the clothing the poison touched and rinse the skin underneath with water. Then wash the skin with soap and water. Poison in the Eye: Rinse the eye with lukewarm tap water for 20 minutes, but do not force the eyelid to open.

Rinse the eye with lukewarm tap water for 20 minutes, but do not force the eyelid to open. Swallowed Poison: Unless advised by a poison expert, do not make the person vomit, drink or eat

According to the Washington Poison Center, their staff responded to 64,000 calls during 2018, and many were treated at home instead of a health care center. They estimated that $3.3 million were saved in the healthcare system when 911 operators called the Washington Poison Center for patients who were able to be treated at home.

Call 800-222-1222 to talk with a poison expert during an emergency or dial 911.