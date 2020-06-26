Hefty fireworks fines go into effect in Burien

People who set off fireworks in Burien could face up to a $5,000 fine.

Planning to light off fireworks in Burien for the Fourth of July? You could get a hefty fine.

New penalties set in a 2019 ordinance went into effect Friday that significantly increase the fines for setting off or possessing fireworks.

The new fines are $500 for the first violation, $2,500 for the second violation and $5,000 for the third violation. Previously, fines were $125.

The ordinance also includes a "social host liability," which holds property owners who allow fireworks to be discharged responsible or those who control access to them.

Burien police says it will have extra police officers on patrol in the days leading up to and after July 4.

“If we see you setting off fireworks, you could receive an expensive ticket and have your fireworks confiscated,” Burien Police Chief Ted Boe said in a statement.

Fireworks have been illegal in Burien since 1999.