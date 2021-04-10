Burien and Kenmore extend eviction moratorium through Jan. 15, 2022

The Burien City Council unanimously approved an extension of the eviction moratorium through Jan. 15.

BURIEN, Wash. — Burien extended its eviction moratorium through Jan. 15, 2022. The city council adopted Ordinance 783 on Monday in response to financial strains from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"The purpose of the extension is to give both landlords and tenants more time to access rent assistance and for that financial aid to be distributed," according to a statement from the City of Burien.

Mayor Jimmy Matta said, “The City Council voted unanimously to extend the eviction moratorium because we know it’s important to keep people housed during our current public health crisis."

In September, Gov. Jay Inslee extended the statewide eviction moratorium to Oct. 31, 2021. Now Burien shares the same extension date in 2022 as Seattle, which Mayor Jenny Durkan declared last month.

On Monday, the city of Kenmore also extended its eviction moratorium to Jan. 15, 2022.

The City of Burien said residents can apply for the City of Burien’s COVID-19 Emergency Rent and Utility Assistance Fund by contacting one of the following organizations:

Catholic Community Services : Call the CCS Intake Line (253) 850-2523 Monday–Friday, 8:30–4:30 p.m.

Multi-Service Center: Visit the Multi-Service Center website to fill out the application. You will receive a follow-up telephone call after submitting your application.