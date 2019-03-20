It’s been almost a year since a deadly shooting between teen girls in a dispute between rival gangs. As the anniversary approaches, the community in Burien has seen an uptick in graffiti honoring one of the shooting victims.

Police have upped patrols near the Burien apartment where 13-year-old Elizabeth Juarez lived. Juarez and 19-year-old Eveona Cortez were shot during an argument in a parking lot of an apartment complex on March 28, 2018.

RELATED: Argument between rival gang members led to fatal Burien shooting

Vandals have tagged garages, fences, and buildings with graffiti in honor of Juarez’s death.

Burien Mayor Jimmy Matta said he’s lobbied in Olympia for more funding to make sure the streets of his community are safe.

RELATED: Burien crime numbers show persistent youth and gang violence

“One of the things I say when I go out in the schools is we should be proud of our community,” Matta said. “We don’t want to be known as the community that is tagged up and infested with criminals.”

Police are still investigating this shooting.