Five days after a fatal shooting in Burien, the city and King County are examining ways to improve safety.

On Monday, King County Sheriff Mitzi Johanknecht addressed calls for the creation of a regional gang unit. She announced a budget proposal that would include $842,000 for two years of a new gang unit.

The sheriff says the addition of a regional gang unit would be a good first step toward accomplishing the mission of reducing crime, extreme violence, and drive-by shootings.

Burien Police Chief Ted Boe provided an update on last week's shooting at city hall Monday night. Last Wednesday, a stray bullet struck and killed 51-year-old Gabriella Reyes-Dominguez, while she worked inside a chiropractor clinic.

Authorities arrested a third 17-year-old suspect over the weekend.

"Four 17-year-old gang members were in a car on South 152nd Street in Burien," said Chief Boe. "The young men in the car produced a handgun and fired it eleven times at the 38-year-old man."

Police are still investigating the involvement of the third suspect and have not made a 4th arrest.

Chief Boe says the teens missed their target, a rival gang member, but struck Reyes-Dominguez.

"I am really sad in my heart," said Miriam Gomez, an office assistant who worked with Reyes-Dominguez for nine years.

Gomez' daughter, Lesley Delgadillo was worked in the office for five years.

"Gabi was my everything, and it is not fair that she is gone now," said Delgadillo.

"Today is the first full day that we've been seeing patients again," said Dr. David Miyasaki. The Reyes-Dominguez had worked at the business for 18 years.

© 2018 KING