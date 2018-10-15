Burien City Council will announce a decision Monday night whether the city can intervene and help residents facing eviction from the Fox Cove Apartments. Dozens of its tenants are being forced to move out after the complex was sold and residents were given notice to move out while the buildings were renovated.

There are several options for city leaders to consider, including emergency relocation assistance for some or all of the people who live in the 36 units impacted. The council is also looking at making changes to city law to offer more protection for tenants in these situations.

The complex has been plagued by maintenance problems for years; residents said they’ve dealt with everything from mold to broken appliances. The dilapidated conditions meant that rents were below traditional market rates.

When the renovation work is complete, the rents will likely be closer to traditional market rates. Many of the residents are low-income and say they probably will not be able to afford those. The tenants who live there now say they have nowhere to go and city leaders are concerned this will leave dozens of families homeless.

Residents gathered Sunday to talk about the council meeting and what their options are to fight eviction.

“I understand this is a business but families live here, children live here” Jay Kayy explained. “Just to tell us to get up and go and have no suggestion on where we should go I don't think that's right.”

“Nobody here wants to be homeless I cry for my neighbors and I see their children. Where are they going to live? In their car?” Monserrat Herivel asked.

City Councilmember Krystal Marx is trying to help residents in the complex and considers what’s happening to them an emergency situation.

“From a city perspective it's really difficult; the city can't make gifts of funds to the public so we have to coordinate with non-profits,” Marx explained. “Non-government organizations need to provide those services and a lot of the times I feel those can fall really short.”

Marx and other council members will be looking at some long-term changes to city law including potentially requiring landlords to give more notice.

“My goal is to develop a whole suite of options, I know a couple of other council members are in agreement, as well, that are full tenant protections that have the buy-in of landlords and property management organizations and to do it quickly.”

