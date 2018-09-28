Three people broke into a state building in Tacoma this week, stealing computers, two state cars and expensive construction equipment.

Tacoma police shared security video of the suspects breaking into a Department of Social and Health Services building hoping to get the public's help to track them down. The burglars can be seen wearing masks as they break into the office building Sunday morning.

The suspects burglarized all four floors of the building, located in the 2100 block of S. State Street.

One person was wearing a gray winter coat with the hood covering his or her face.

Anyone with information related to this burglary is encouraged to contact police.

We’re seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspects in this photo. They burglarized all four floors of the... Posted by Tacoma Police Department on Tuesday, September 25, 2018

