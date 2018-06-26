Police are trying to identify a man they believe invaded several homes in West Seattle's Highland Park neighborhood.

Several people have come face-to-face with the home invader in a number of incidents in the past week. The intruder was in the victims' bedrooms, event sat on the edge of one woman's bed, police say.

Each time the victims were able to scare the suspect off. No one has been hurt.

Police believe the man is getting into the homes through an unlocked window or door. He's described as a black male in his twenties, 6'2", 220 pounds with a heavy build. He was wearing a black hooded coat, black sweatpants.

The incidents happen on June 17 and 19.

If you know anything about these break-ins, you're encouraged to contact Seattle Police.

