A stage barricade collapsed at Seattle's Bumbershoot music festival late Saturday night. Four people were taken to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.

The Seattle Fire Department said approximately 25 people were evaluated for injuries, but no one was critically hurt.

Witnesses said rows of concert goers rushed the stage after the barricade collapsed, resulting in a trample effect.

The crowd was waiting to see Jai Wolf, who was performing at the Fisher Green Stage. The music performance was canceled as emergency crews responded to the scene.

Earlier reports indicated that a sign had fallen on multiple people.

Festival officials at Bumbershoot released the following statement Saturday night:

"Saturday night at Bumbershoot festival there was a steel barricade failure that resulted in several non-life threatening injuries. Those injured were handled by on-site medical teams and further treatment was continued at an area hospital as deemed necessary. We are monitoring the situation and will update as we get more information."

