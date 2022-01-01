Building at risk of collapse evacuated in North Beacon Hill area of Seattle

The residents have been evacuated a "precaution," according to the Seattle Fire Department.

SEATTLE — Residents of an apartment building in Seattle’s North Beacon Hill neighborhood have been evacuated after it was determined that the structure is at risk of collapse.

The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) reported the incident, which is in the 2500 block of 15th Avenue S., shortly after 4 p.m.

SFD is requesting a structural engineer from the Seattle Department of Construction and Inspections to evaluate the building.

Photos shared by SFD show piles of bricks that appear to have fallen off the building from an upper part of the structure near the roof.

2500 block of 15th Ave S pic.twitter.com/pDkau8SuRX — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) January 2, 2022

SFD called the evacuations a “precaution” and said King County Metro is providing a bus to provide warm shelter to those residents.

Shortly after 5:10 p.m., SFD said it would close access to the building overnight out of precaution.

Residents of the building can contact fire crews for help gathering personal items.

2500 block of 15th Ave S: Closing access to the building overnight as a precautionary measure. All residents of the building, please talk to the firefighters on scene so we can help you gather personal items. — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) January 2, 2022

Everyone is advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.