KENT, Wash. — It's the kind of honor members of the Seattle Tacoma Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club never expected to be apart of.

"This is a once in a lifetime thing," said member Clayton Powell.

Chapters of the motorcycle club from Oakland and Phoenix mixed with local members in a Tacoma parking lot. Their mission was to right a wrong.

"The Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club honors the memory of the Ninth and Tenth Calvary Buffalo Soldiers post Civil War, predominately black or African American military unit," Powell explained.

Roosevelt Brown, President of the Phoenix Buffalo Soldiers and Troopers Motorcycle Club, said, "The Buffalo Soldiers played a big part of what this country is today. They were the first park rangers, they were the police of the west, and they served with honor and dignity."

A procession started in Tacoma and traveled for 20 miles to honor two men whose remains went unclaimed.

"The two remains we have are Corporal Antonio Biggs from World War I and Sgt. Willard Thompson from World War II," said Powell. "We are going to be transporting those remains to Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent."

Geordan Newbill, President of Buffalo Soldiers of Seattle, said a riderless horse tribute was apart of the ceremony to honor the fallen soldiers.

"It is important because Buffalo Soldiers are already forgotten heroes. The history of the Buffalo Soldiers goes unknown and unnoticed as we can see here with these two guys who are unclaimed," said Newbill.

A group gathered to keep the legacy alive for the Buffalo Soldiers who spent their final days alone.

"The front row is empty. That is because there is no family for these men, except us. We are the family," said a Chaplain. "We are here on this day to celebrate the life of Sergeant Willard Thompson and Corporal Antonio Biggs."

After their deaths, the community delivers what they say is an overdue tribute.

"While most of us did not know these men personally what we do know is that they are men who served this country representing service of courage commitment and sacrifice," said the Chaplain.

For the Buffalo Soldier motorcycle family, it is about making sure Sgt. Thompson and Cpl. Biggs are not forgotten.