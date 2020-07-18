Washington caregivers brace for state budget cuts

Debate on budget cuts, new taxes expected in January.

TACOMA, Wash. — Caregivers who look after seniors and the disabled fear state budget cuts could put them out of work and send their clients to nursing homes.

With the state facing a $4.5 billion deficit in the current budget cycle, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee directed state agencies to look at what a 15% budget cut would do to state services.

Pete Ansara, C.E.O. of the Korean Women’s Association, fears state cuts could mean one-third of its caregivers could be laid off.

He said without caregivers, more clients would end up in nursing homes, costing families — and the state — more in the long-term.

“This is the best deal for Washington taxpayers,” Ansara said. “It keeps people independent.”

Sarah Howe, who is blind and in a wheelchair, considers her caregiver, Terry Kriessler, a friend.

“Terry comes over six days a week,” Howe said.

She fears she’d go to a nursing home without Kriessler preparing meals and cleaning for her.

“I don’t want to go to there, I can’t,” said Howe, holding back tears.

State Rep. Frank Chopp (D-Seattle) plans on proposing a capital gains tax to help reduce the need for budget cuts when lawmakers return in January.

Inslee, also a Democrat, has not backed the tax publicly but said the state is still recovering from relying on using only cuts to balance the budgets during the Great Recession more than a decade ago.

Some lawmakers have suggested Inslee call lawmakers back for a special session ahead of the regularly scheduled session in January.