Brush fire burning near Gig Harbor homes, businesses now contained

No surrounding buildings were damaged, but playground equipment at a nearby church was burned, according to Washington State Patrol.

GIG HARBOR, Wash. — Multiple brush fires were reported near highways, a church and homes in Gig Harbor Sunday.

The fires started around 1:45 p.m. and closed lanes on eastbound State Route 16 near Wollochet Drive.

The fire started right near the roadway and then began moving closer to surrounding businesses and homes.

The nearby buildings did not sustain any damage, but playground equipment at the church did get burned, according to Perry Oldenburg of Gig Harbor Fire.

The fire has been contained but is not completely extinguished. Crews are expected to be working until late Sunday night.

Nine fire engines, four water tenders, three medics and an ambulance responded to the scene. Four fire districts responded to the call; West Pierce, Key Peninsula, Tacoma and South Kitsap.

One firefighter was treated for smoke inhalation, according to Oldenburg.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.