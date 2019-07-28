A brush fire burned through the I-5 median near Arlington at Stillaguamish on Sunday.

Traffic visibility was low as smoke spread across the roadway shortly before noon. Fire crews arrived on scene and knocked down the flames as traffic continued to crawl past.

Some northbound lanes of I-5 remain closed at Stillaguamish, which is milepost 211. As of noon, there was a 3-mile backup in the area:

It's unclear what sparked Sunday's brush fire.

Check back for traffic impacts as we learn more about the brush fire. Visit the KING 5 traffic page for updates. Follow WSDOT on Twitter.

WATCH:

WATCH: