A brush fire in Mason County has prompted evacuations of homes as firefighters work to contain it.

Officials said the Union Bank Fire was moving uphill from Highway 106 in Union. The Mason County Sheriff’s Office said Highway 106 is closed from Dalby Road to the 4500 block of Highway 106.

The Union Bank Fire is causing evacuations on the following streets:

E 2nd St

E 3rd St

E 4th St

E Main St

E Fir St

E Galliano Dr

E Carney Dr

W Great Bend Dr

Alder St from Garnet Ct to end

Garnet Ct

The Mason County Sheriff's Office said all other streets in the near vicinity are on level 2 and should be ready to evacuate if told to do so.

For those evacuating, you can go to the Alderbrook Club House, New Community Church of Union, and Mason Fire Station 6.

The fire burned between three and five acres by 9:15 p.m. Thursday.

Check the Mason County Sheriff’s Twitter page and the Mason County All Hazard Facebook page for overnight updates.



WATCH: Helicopter drops water on Union Bank Fire

