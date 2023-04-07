Brush fire near Shelton threatens homes, forces evacuations

All homes on Mcewan Prairie Road and Rainbow Lake Drive are being evacuated. Mason Lake Road, north of Mikkelson Road is closed.

SHELTON, Wash. — A large brush fire is threatening many homes in Shelton, according to the Mason County Sheriff's Office.

All homes on Mcewan Prairie Road and Rainbow Lake Drive are being evacuated. Immediate evacuations have been issued for the John's Creek area. Over 200 homes have been notified to evacuate so far.

Mason Lake Road, north of Mikkelson Road, is closed.

The brush fire is an estimated 200-plus acres.

Below is a map of the evacuation areas.

No injuries have been reported. There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.

Conditions could allow for the quick spread of any fire in Mason County with dry fuel. Right now, winds are around 10 mph from the southeast, according to KING 5 Meteorologist Christopher Nunley.

Not good: it appears radar is depicting smoke from possibly a new fire in Mason County, near Shelton. Conditions could allow for the quick spread of any fire in Mason County w/ dry fuel and RH below 25% right now—winds around 10mph from the SE/ESE. Monitoring. pic.twitter.com/LiORISNUz7 — Christopher Nunley, Ph.D. (@chrisnunley) July 4, 2023

Fire evacuation levels

Fires have different levels of severity. In both Washington and Idaho, they can be thought of as READY, SET, GO.

LEVEL 1 - READY

This is the getting ready stage. Conditions could get worse, so you want to have your go bag ready.

LEVEL 2 - SET

This is when you are getting set to leave. Be prepared to leave at a moment's notice.

LEVEL 3 - GO

This is when you need to get out and go now. You are in immediate danger and emergency services may not be able to help at this point.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

