Level 3 evacuations lifted in Thurston County near Offut Lake, Level 2 evacuations remain

Level 2 evacuations are in effect for homes along Offut Lake Road.

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — A brush fire that triggered evacuations in Thurston County is now under control, according to Thurston County Emergency Management.

Residents on Offut Lake Road between Bronston Street to Old Highway 99 were briefly under a Level 3 evacuation, but those were lifted. All residences along Offut Lake Road are now under a Level 2 evacuation notice, which means people should be prepared to evacuate.

The McLane Black Lake Firefighters Union said they are helping East Olympia Fire District 6, the Department of Natural Resources and other mutual aid units on scene fighting the fire.

Fire departments expect to be busy over the coming days as temperatures heat up. An extended heatwave is expected to last through Thursday, potentially worsening existing fires and allowing new ones to grow rapidly. A Red Flag Warning is also in effect through Tuesday evening for the slopes of the Western Cascades above 1,500 feet.

