A brush fire burned near homes in Redmond on Monday afternoon. Police said a transformer explosion ignited the flames directly under a network of power lines.

The fire broke out in the area of NE 116th St. and 166 Ave. NE before 3 p.m. on Monday.

Police conducted traffic control in the while fire crews battled the blaze burning in grass and brush.

There were no injuries or structural damage reported and nearby roads reopened shortly after 6 p.m.