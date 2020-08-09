Brush fire destroys several homes in Graham

At least eight homes were destroyed overnight after sparks from downed power lines started a brush fire that exploded to more than 100 acres.

GRAHAM, Wash. — A brush fire sparked by downed power lines quickly burned more than 100 acres and destroyed several homes in Graham.

The fire started around 9 p.m. Monday in the southeast area of town, forcing the evacuation of the El Dorado Estates neighborhood.

At least eight homes were destroyed.

Evacuation orders were still in place for the neighborhood as of 5 a.m.

Much of western Washington is under a Red Flag Warning because of dry conditions, rising temperatures and strong winds out of the east. Fire danger is relatively high.

The Red Flag Warning includes the northeast and southeast Puget Sound lowlands - below 1,500 feet, along with the western slopes of the north and central Cascades and east portion of the Olympics.

The Red Flag Warning is currently in effect until 11 p.m. Thursday.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), "A Red Flag Warning means warm temperatures, very low humidities, and stronger winds are expected to combine to produce an increased risk of fire danger."

Any fires that develop in the Pacific Northwest have the potential to spread quickly. Outdoor burning is not recommended anywhere in the state.