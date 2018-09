More than 50 Pierce County and King County firefighters battled a brush fire in Buckley that destroyed one home and threatened three others.

The brush fire broke out in the 26900 block of 156th Ct., a rural part of Buckley, early Sunday afternoon.

Photos tweeted by East Pierce Fire showed crews fighting the fire from the ground and by air.

After a couple hours, firefighters reported all three homes had been saved. No one was injured.

Make that 3 homes saved. — East Pierce Fire (@EastPierceFire) September 9, 2018

© 2018 KING