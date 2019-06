A brush fire burned near homes in Redmond on Monday afternoon. Police said a transformer explosion ignited the flames directly under a network of power lines.

The fire broke out in the area of NE 116th St. and 166 Ave. NE before 3 p.m. on Monday.

Police conducted traffic control in the while fire crews battled the blaze burning in grass and brush.

It's unclear if any homes or power lines sustained fire or smoke damage.