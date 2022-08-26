Palisades Park Fire | Fire burning in northwest Spokane, some evacuations downgraded

The fire burning near Palisades Park in north Spokane has burned 41.5 acres. No buildings have been lost.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Firefighters are bringing in additional resources on Saturday in an effort to put out a wildfire burning in northwest Spokane.

The Palisades Fire has burned 41.5 acres according to Spokane County Fire District 10. Firefighters report they were able to hold the fire's growth overnight. No buildings have been lost in the fire.

As of 9 a.m. this morning, the fire is 0% contained. Crews are hoping to get containment today.

They worked through the night to keep flames from spreading and additional brush trucks will be brought in to help today.

Cooler temperatures and humidity are expected today, a welcome sight for crews. However, wind gusts are still a major concern as the fire continues to burn forest and timber.

The fire started Friday afternoon near Palisades Park in north Spokane and prompted several evacuations.

Level 3 evacuations are still in place as of 8 a.m. this morning for areas west of Government Way. Areas on the east side of Government Way have been downgraded to level 1 evacuation.

Here are the specific boundaries as of Saturday morning, according to the Spokane Regional Emergency Communications Center.

Level 3 evacuation: north to North Houston Road, west to North Grove Road, south to West Greenwood Road, east to North Government Way.

north to North Houston Road, west to North Grove Road, south to West Greenwood Road, east to North Government Way. Level 1 evacuation: north to North Houston Road, south to River Ridge, west to Government Way, east to the Spokane River.

A Red Cross shelter has been opened at West Central Community Center at 1603 N Belt Street. The shelter opened at 8 p.m. on Friday, and pets are welcome.

DNR told KREM 2 that the fire is not burning toward any structures. It is moving northwest and crews said the biggest concern is the wind.

Crews with Fire District 10, the Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and other resources are on their way to the scene of the fire at this time.

More than 80 firefighters are working today with 11 engines and two fire tenders. Thirteen aircrafts were on scene Friday evening with water drops taking place, but as of today there is no air support, according to DNR.

DNR is also asking people to stay away from the north side of Palisades Park, and out of the park in general for the next few days, specifically the area known as Rimrock Road.

According to the Spokane Fire Department, as of now, Government Way is reopened.

