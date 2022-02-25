Bodies of 2 brothers found in Lake Howard nearly a month after going missing

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office dive team recovered the bodies from the lake on Thursday, nearly a month after the two brothers went missing.

STANWOOD, Wash. — The bodies of two brothers who went missing after going out on Lake Howard in January were recovered, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office.

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) dive team and marine unit recovered the bodies from the lake on Thursday, nearly a month after the 19 and 21-year-old brothers went missing.

At around 3 a.m. on Jan. 29, deputies responded to Lake Howard after a report that the brothers hadn't been seen since going out on a canoe just after midnight, according to SCSO. Witnesses reported the brothers were not wearing life jackets, but did not see the two brothers in distress or go underwater, the sheriff's office said.

Search and rescue personnel, Getchell Fire Department, drone operators and the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office dive team and marine unit responded to the scene on Jan. 29. Authorities were able to locate the canoe belonging to the brothers that day but they were not able to find any sign of the two brothers.

For nine days following the brothers' disappearance, the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office with assistance from the United States Coast Guard searched Lake Howard and the surrounding area. Authorities were unable to locate the brothers over that period of time.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner will determine a cause of death and provide identification.