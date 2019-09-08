Two brothers who were killed in the Pearl Harbor attacks are now being returned to surviving family members in Seattle.

Calvin and Wilfred Palmer were working below the deck on the USS Oklahoma on Dec. 7, 1941 when Japanese forces attacked.

The two died when the ship went down and they were recently identified for family members.

The return of their remains 78 years later provides some closure for surviving family members, like their 96-year-old sister Doris.

She was just a teenager when her brothers joined the Navy.

Calvin and Wilfred were laid to rest in Port Orchard with full military honors.