Looking to brighten up your garden this spring? Ciscoe Morris suggests lungwort, which flowers blue and pink at the same time.

Blue lungwort, also called pulmonaria angustifolia or blue cowslip, is a perennial with small blue and pink flowers with speckled, heart-shaped leaves. It is also sometimes referred to as the brother-and-sister plant because it blooms blue and pink simultaneously.

The plant does best in the shade and but can survive in partial sun after it starts growing. Soil should be moist when lungwort is planted but it can withstand a little drought once its been established.

Rufous hummingbirds are especially attracted to the flowers. The hummingbirds migrate south during the winter but make their way back to the Pacific Northwest, and they like to stop at lungwort flowers once they're home.

