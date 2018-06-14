Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton military personnel and Puget Sound Naval Shipyard employees are sheltering in place after a suspicious package was discovered near the base around 11:45 a.m this morning.

The Bremerton Police Department reports a person was seen placing what appeared to be an explosive device just inside of the Bremerton gate to enter the shipyard.

Navy security forces, local law enforcement and Navy explosive ordnance disposal personnel are on scene, said Naval Base Kitsap spokesman Jake Chappelle.

All base personnel have been advised to go indoors, shut their windows and doors as well as turn off fans, heat and air conditioning units in their buildings.

Bremerton police have blocked off downtown streets while the incident is being investigated, including Pacific Avenue running south to the ferry terminal. People are advised to stay clear of the area for the time being.

Washington State Department of Transportation spokesman Justin Fujioka said the 12:20 Washington State Ferries sailing from Seattle to Bremerton has delayed off-loading passengers and vehicles until law enforcement can make a final determination on whether the package poses a threat.

Navy Region Northwest spokeswoman Sheila Murray said this morning's incident was unrelated to a scheduled security exercise held at Bremerton's Naval Avenue Gate this morning from 7:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

An individual was taken out of the shipyard this morning by ambulance for a serious medical condition, but for a reason unrelated to the ongoing investigation, a Navy official said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved