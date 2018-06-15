BREMERTON -- Taking off in an antique biplane feels nothing like a commercial jetliner lugging itself off the ground. There is no roar of jet engines; no acceleration up to 170 mph.

The prop of Ken Horwitz's 1939 Waco UPF-7 only lightly rumbles as the race-car red biplane accelerates to highway speeds on the runway at Bremerton National Airport. And in just a few hundred feet, the plane -- once used to train World War II pilots to fly in the South Pacific -- floated off the ground.

"When you give somebody a ride in a biplane, it's like taking a 7-year-old to Disney World for the first time," Horwitz said. "And, the pilot gets to experience with the passengers what they're experiencing every time."

Horwitz operates Olde Thyme Aviation, which has offered scenic flights over the Puget Sound region in antique, tailwheel biplanes for more than 20 years. In October, Horwitz inked a five-year lease with the Port of Bremerton to move Olde Thyme's headquarters to Bremerton National from Seattle's Boeing Field, where he said hangar space became too expensive.

"Now we're offering rides to the Kitsap County population without them having to cross the sound to get to the Museum" of Flight in Seattle, Horwitz said.

Horwitz said he will fly out of Bremerton on weekday afternoons, but will continue to offer tours out of the Museum of Flight at Boeing Field on weekends.

"It's catching on slowly (at the new location), but it's fun because the people that contact us from Kingston or Poulsbo or Bremerton seem to be much more relaxed," Horwitz said with a laugh. "They're not nearly as frenetic as the people on the Seattle side."

A 20-minute flight around Bremerton with low-altitude views of Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and ferry terminal costs $165 for up to two passengers in an open-cockpit Waco, and a 40-minute tour of the Kitsap Peninsula and Hood Canal is $290.

"Some of the neatest rides are in the late afternoon, early evening, especially over the Hood Canal with the light on the mountains," he said.

The scenic rides will continue into the winter, when Horwitz will use his 1937, heater-equipped cabin Waco -- one of the first models to enclose passengers for a more comfortable ride. It seats three passengers, rather than two like the open-cockpit Waco.

Bremerton Airport manager Tim Mensonides said he recruited Horwitz when he heard he was looking to relocate.

"There is not an aviation enthusiast out there that wouldn't be excited to see Ken's airplanes out there," Mensonides said.

Olde Thyme Aviation's collection ranges from a 1929 Travel Air, a civilian aircraft, to a 1944 Boeing Stearman Kaydet, which was used for Army Air Corps training.

Horwitz said he looks to add "planes with a definitive history that meant something" to his collection. None of his planes are reproductions.

For example, the Waco UPF 7 and Boeing Stearman models were used as primary trainers for WWII-era pilots.

"Up until 10 years ago, we used to still take surviving veterans who had been trained in either one of those planes," Horwtiz said.

Horwitz, a financial planner by trade, dreamed of being a Naval aviator before a back injury disqualified him from military aviation. It wasn't until his 30s that he decided to get a license and plane of his own for flights to business meetings along the West Coast.

Olde Thyme Aviation got its start in the mid-1990s, when Horwitz's flight instructor made him an offer after seeing an antique Travel Air for sale: Buy this plane and I'll make you a profit by flying it out of Boeing Field.

"The enthusiasm in the area for the biplane rides was so huge that we quickly expanded up to four planes and several pilots," Horwitz said.

Now, with a new chance to grow in Bremerton, Olde Thyme Aviation is offering aerobatic flights, and tailwheel instruction to pilots with at least a private license. Earning a tailwheel endorsement takes five to 10 hours for most pilots, according to lead instructor Mark Scott.

Tailwheel planes have a small singular rear wheel and two large wheels under the wings, as opposed to the now-standard tricycle landing gear configuration, where the lone wheel is in the front of the aircraft.

"In the air it (a tailwheel) is a little different than a tricycle gear aircraft," Scott said. "... And then, after that, it's mostly landings. That's the toughest part."

Mensonides said tailwheel instruction is another draw to the Bremerton Airport since it's not widely available, in addition to passersby tracking planes they spotted in flight to the local airport.

"His airplanes stand out from the air," Mensonides said.



