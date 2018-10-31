Police are investigating an explosive device that detonated Wednesday afternoon in downtown Bremerton. No injuries were reported.

At about 1:45 p.m. Bremerton police were called to the explosion in an alleyway between Fifth and Sixth streets after reports of the explosion.

Part of the device dented an unoccupied vehicle nearby; other parts of the device traveled more than 100 feet and landed on a sidewalk on Sixth Street. The explosion set off car alarms and appeared to leave a mark on the pavement. Police reported it also caused a two-inch by two-inch chip in a nearby wall.

The Washington State Patrol’s Bomb Squad and special agents from the FBI were travelling to the scene to assist in the investigation, according to a statement from the Bremerton Police Department.

Police said the final determination of the type of explosive would be determined by a laboratory, but reported evidence was consistent with "low explosive powder."

According to the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives' website, black powder and most display fireworks are considered "low explosives."

Police released a description of a possible suspect, describing him as a white male, wearing a green jacket and dark colored ball cap with a possible tattoo under one eye.

Those with information on the explosion may contact Bremerton police at 360-473-5978.

Reporter Chris Henry contributed to this report.

