Slain Olalla couple honored for their impact on Peninsula brewing community with special beer

The owner of Deep Draft Brewing is making a beer to honor fellow brewers Steve and Mina Shulz who were found murdered Aug. 18.

BREMERTON, Wash. — The owner of Bremerton brewery is making a special brew to honor an Olalla couple killed on their property last week.

Linda Seymour, the owner of Deep Draft Brewing, knew Steve and Mina Shulz for nearly a decade and is keeping their memory alive the way she knows best, with a new brew.

“The name of the beer is called yujo and that in Japanese means friendship or fellowship,” said Seymour.

A word to perfectly describe Steve and Mina Shulz and honor their impact on the Peninsula brewing community.

Steve and Mina owned E2W Brewing, where Mina was the master brewer.

“They were so generous and fun and kind and they didn't have a bad thing to say about anybody,” said Seymour.

The brewing community is now at a loss after the couple were found murdered at their Olalla home last week.

“It was such a shock. We had to do a festival the next day and we just can't get our arms around it,” said Seymour.

The man accused of killing the couple appeared in front of a judge Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to two charges of first-degree murder.

New details in court documents show Rose lived in an RV nearby with his girlfriend, and investigators believe he got into the home through the couple’s bedroom.

Deputies found their bodies in a garbage can on the property. Court documents show investigators found evidence pointing to Rose, including bloody clothes found at the RV. The couple’s ID and credit cards were found in a stolen car linked to Rose.

Prosecutors asked a judge for no bail Tuesday and spoke for the couple’s daughter in court.

"She can't be here this afternoon because she's making arrangements with the funeral home to bury her parents. And she wanted to express to the court that she does not want Mr. Rose released."

Rose will be held without bail awaiting a Sept. 13 trial date.

Seymour tragically lost her husband in 2015, another brewery made a beer in his honor. She said she remembers the comfort each glass brought and hopes to do the same for those who knew and loved the Shulzs.

“It’s a way to share the love, the way beer people know how,” said Seymour.