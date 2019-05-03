The public was advised to avoid contact with water in Sinclair Inlet and part of Port Washington Narrows after 4,000 gallons of sewage spilled at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard between Saturday and Sunday.

A seven-day no-contact advisory was issued Tuesday by the Kitsap Public Health District. The advisory will expire Sunday, March 10.

The impacted areas extend from the base of Sinclair Inlet to the head of Port Washington Narrows up to Lions Park, according to the health district.

People are urged to avoid swimming, wading, or participating in activities where water could be swallowed or get in one’s mouth, nose, or eyes.

If you are exposed, the health district advised thoroughly washing with soap and water immediately.