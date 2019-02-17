Thousands of students are due to go back to school in Bremerton on Tuesday, thanks - in part - to hard work from the community. The snow stopped several days ago, but the digging has just started for some parts of the Kitsap Peninsula.

“When you dump close to two feet of snow, and then we plow, and plow, over and over again; we have now engulfed our sidewalks," explained Mayor Greg Wheeler.

The schools couldn't open at the end of last week because so many of the sidewalks were just a mess and not safe to have kids walk in the street.

Wheeler asked volunteers to grab their shovels Saturday and join him to make the walk to school easier for students.

“This is all hands on deck, everybody together pulling for each other," said Wheeler.

About 100 volunteers showed up at sites around the city, including 9-year-old Dina Lee, who called the experience fun.

“I really want to get back to school,” the Lake Kitsap 4th grader explained.

Parents and community volunteers focused on pathways at and around the schools. Students have already missed about six days in the classroom and want to be back inside soon.

“Hopefully, by Tuesday everybody will be able to get back in after the holiday."

Mayor Wheeler said some in the community are still having a hard time getting out of their neighborhoods or walking down their street because of all the snow.

The city is encouraging everyone who is still facing challenges to call for help at 360-473-5266 or email the mayor at greg.wheeler@ci.bremerton.wa.us.