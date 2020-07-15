13 disciplined, 2 fired in Bremerton shipyard sexual harassment probe

In addition to the two employees who were fired, the investigation resulted in two demotions, three reprimands and suspensions lasting between one and 10 days.

BREMERTON, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video was published at an earlier date.

Investigators have completed a 10-month inquiry into sexual harassment allegations at a Puget Sound Naval Shipyard that led to 13 people being disciplined and two fired from their positions.

The Kitsap Sun reported more than 150 interviews were conducted after a former employee of the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton made the harassment claims in a September social media post.

One person detailed the pervasive sexual harassment she and others faced at Kitsap County’s largest employer.

That same victim told The Kitsap Sun that a fellow worker pressed her against a desk and forcibly kissed her.

She also told The Kitsap Sun that she ultimately quit the shipyard in October after she said her managers were sending her back to the same shop where she saw and experienced such behavior.