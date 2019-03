Kitsap Transit has cancelled runs on the Bremerton fast ferry Thursday morning due to mechanical issues.

It's unclear when service on the Bremerton-Seattle route will resume. The fast ferry trip takes approximately 30 minutes.

Kitsap Transit advises daily commuters to consider the Kingston fast ferry, which provides service to downtown Seattle for the same fare.

Another option is taking a Washington State Ferry to travel from Bremerton to Seattle. That crossing time is 60 minutes.