'A reminder not to take life for granted': Bremerton family loses everything in house fire

BREMERTON, Wash. — A Bremerton couple woke up to a fire alarm and flames quickly taking over their home of 21 years earlier this week. They lost everything.

Curtis and Marie Kirkland were getting ready to celebrate their wedding anniversary this week when tragedy struck.

"The place was already engulfed way above the roof and the ceiling and out the windows and glass was breaking and I mean, it was just a lot of heat, a lot of fire," Curtis said.

They both got out safely, but Marie was hurt. She suffered second-degree burns on her foot.

"It's really hard for me to walk around, but I have to be strong," Marie said.

The Bremerton Fire Department responded and they are still working to figure out what caused the fire.

"They said it was a hot, very hot heat, flight fire once it got started and went like kindling, and it just spread so quickly," Curtis said. "I'm just glad I was able to get out, it was a matter of minutes. If we didn't. It would have trapped us inside."

Curtis and Marie are grateful they are alive and they have a strong support system and their faith to get them through this difficult time.

"It kind of reminds you that, you know, not to take life for granted. And just, you know, love every moment and all that you have," Curtis said.

Not everything is lost, even when it may look that way.

"I mean, just the fact that we're together, and we're not mourning each other at all, no, we're not," Curtis said. "We're just supporting each other, loving each other."

A GoFundMe has been created to help the couple rebuild their lives.