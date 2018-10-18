For the second weekend this month, Bremerton and Bainbridge ferries will run on an adjusted schedule while construction continues on Colman Dock.

Crews are building a platform near the north end of the dock that can support the weight of a heavy crane needed to continue work there. While a crane barge works in that area, a single ferry slip is available for both Seattle ferry routes.

Crews installed three of the eight steel piles needed to support the new platform last weekend, but foggy weather prevented them from finishing the work, according to Washington State Ferries. The remaining five steel piles will be installed this weekend, weather permitting.

“The north side of Colman Dock is supported by 70-year-old creosote piles and beams that cannot support the weight of the construction crane needed to rebuild the dock,” said WSF's Director of Terminal Engineering Nicole McIntosh in a release from the agency. “The work platform we’re building is critical because it will support the heavy crane needed to pull out these very old timber piles and replace them with sturdy steel piles.”

WSF advises riders to plan ahead, check for schedule variations and arrive at the Seattle dock early. Crossing times will be longer when the single dock slip is occupied.

The work all comes as part of the massive ongoing reconstruction project at Colman Dock, which is projected to be completed in 2023. The $373 million effort will replace the Seattle terminal with one up to current seismic standards and that has improved pedestrian circulation and reduced conflict points for vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians, according to WSF.

