Some 800 students from around the world gathered in Federal Way to compete in an underwater robotics competition.

The Marine Advanced Technology Education (MATE) International ROV Competition invited 65 teams of contestants to engineer a remotely operated vehicle that can complete a mission based on a real-world scenario.

In this case, the setting is at the bottom of the pool at the Weyerhauser King County Aquatics Center.

"It's simulating a crashed airplane that sank to the bottom of the lake," said 17-year-old Hunter Banks, a student at Woodinville High School. "The mission is to take the engine back up to the surface."

Banks is part of the Woodinville Seawolves team, along with Cedric Nagato, 17, Avi Mittal, 16, David Villarreal, 15, Jackie Lemke, 18, and Liam Kozel, 14.

It's not just engineering and electronics. The MATE competition forces kids to solve problems under pressure.

"You're training your mind to figure out problems better," said Nagato.

The competition, now in its 17th year, includes teams from Egypt, Macau, Newfoundland, and Italy.

"The water is pushing under all their vehicles in all directions and trying to get into all the spaces where their electronics are," said Fritz Stahr, MATE competition host. "And as you can guess, water and electronics don't mix very well."

Each team is given two chances to complete the challenge in a set period of time. Judges grant them scores for each run and a winner is announced Saturday night.

"The ROV pilots that closed off the deepwater Horizon Oil spill, they were MATE competition alums," said Stahr. "These kids are learning life skills of working as a team and working as a company."

