OLYMPIA, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video previously aired on KING 5 when Amara Lundy was first arrested.

The boyfriend of an Olympia woman charged with killing her mother was also arrested in connection to the murder.

Ryan Parker has been charged with Rendering Criminal Assistance in the First Degree in connection with the murder of Susan Lundy.

Amara Lundy, 23, confessed to police on August 12 to killing her mother, Susan, and disposing of her body, according to court documents.

Police said Amara didn't initially tell them about her boyfriend, but when confronted later she "admitted that Parker had helped her after the fact."

During an interview with police, Parker denied knowing or participating in the death of Susan. Parker claimed, "he did not know what they were disposing was Susan's body or any human remains," court documents said.

According to court documents, tensions were growing between Susan and her daughter in part because Parker was staying at their house and Susan didn't like him and asked him to leave.

RELATED: Daughter admits to killing mother in Olympia, police say

Court records said, Amara strangled her mother and then kept her body in the basement for up to a week before dismembering it and disposing of it in several dumpsters around Olympia, with the assistance of Parker.

Amara pleaded not guilty in August to a First Degree Murder charge and remains in Thurston County Jail.

Friends first reported Susan, 56, missing on July 6 after not hearing from her for about a month.

Police searched her home, interviewed friends and family and looked into her financial and phone records, which eventually lead them to Susan's daughter.

Susan is being remembered by friends as a hard-working, loving member of the community.

RELATED: Olympia woman pleads not guilty in death of mother