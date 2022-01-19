2-year-old recovering after found ‘cold to the touch’ in Arlington pond

First responders performed CPR for over 35 minutes on a 2-year-old who was found unresponsive and “cold to the touch” floating in an Arlington pond.

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A 2-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital after he was found unresponsive floating in a pond in Arlington.

Two-year-old Michael was “cold to the touch” when Sergeant Boyer responded to the call on Friday, according to a Facebook post from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

Boyer was the first deputy at the scene and immediately began CPR until medical units arrived, the sheriff’s office said. Two firefighters carried Michael to an ambulance while Boyer continued CPR.

Once inside the ambulance, medical aid took over CPR, and Boyer continued to talk to Michael while first responders tried to revive him. The sheriff’s office said first responders performed CPR on Michael for about 35 minutes while he was being taken to Providence Regional Medical Center.

Once he was at Providence Regional Medical Center, Michael was taken to Seattle Children’s hospital.

The sheriff’s office spoke to Michael’s mom on Tuesday and got an update about the toddler’s condition. Although the 2-year-old remained in the hospital, the sheriff’s office wrote he “has made some progress!”

Michael’s mom said he was “yawning, stretching and his pupils are reacting,” and shared a short video of the boy recovering in the hospital.