4-year-old boy on bike hit by car and killed in Auburn

AUBURN, Wash. — A 4-year-old boy was struck by a car and killed while riding his bike in Auburn on Monday afternoon.

The crash, which was reported about 3:30 p.m., happened in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 1200 block of 30th Street SE, according to Auburn police.

A 45-year-old woman was backing out of a parking spot at the apartment complex when she hit the boy on his bike.

Both the driver and the boy live in the apartment complex where the crash happened, according to Auburn police.

The driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with police. Law enforcement say she was not impaired and was not negligent. Police are still interviewing witnesses and family but do not believe a crime took place.