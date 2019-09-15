Voters are used to being asked to fund schools and invest in our youth. But this November, residents in north King County and south Snohomish County will be asked to invest in those who are aging and have special needs.

A levy on the November ballot will provide critical funding to help repair the Northshore Senior Center in Bothell. The facility is the largest senior center in the state and believed to be one of the biggest in the country.

Around 6,500 seniors participated in activities at the facility last year. The senior center has a large catalog of offerings which include everything from Pickleball to Zumba, and even Driftwood Art.

“If you can't find something to do here, out of their catalog, there's something wrong with you,” Roger Hughes said.

Hughes is active in the Pickleball games played at the senior center. He said it feels like something is missing in life when you stop working.

“You don't have daily camaraderie with other people. So you've got to go out and get that,” Hughes said. “Where else are seniors going to go?"

There is one thing around the senior center that isn't aging well: the buildings.

“There's been a variety of issues from leaky roofs, siding, windows, and HVAC problems. It's always cold in the winter,” Susan Slate explained. “It's getting to the point it needs some serious help."

If approved, the levy would provide $4.7 million in maintenance money for the next 10 years.

“It's something that contributes to the health of the community and provides a place for all of us to go, eventually, to have services and different programs," said Board Member Suzanne Greathouse.

Redmond's Senior Center was so rundown it closed a few weeks ago while emergency assessments of the facility are done. Without funding, Northshore Senior Center management worry it will eventually happen in Bothell, too.

