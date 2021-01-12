Bothell High School cancels in-person classes Thursday after anonymous threat

Law enforcement and school officials are still working to identify the source of the threat. The campus will be closed on Thursday out of an abundance of caution.

BOTHELL, Wash. — The Bothell High School campus will be closed on Thursday after an anonymous threat was made against the school, according to a letter to families from the Northshore School District Superintendent Michelle Reid.

Law enforcement and school officials are still working to identify the source of the threat, according to the letter. In-person classes were canceled out of an abundance of caution, Reid wrote.

Students and staff will still be able to work online, according to the letter.

The Bothell Police Department increased their presence on campus Wednesday and made a full sweep of campus after more "threats of concern" were made on social media, the letter reads.

"I want to directly address the individual(s) who wrote the threatening message and those who may know who did it. If this message was meant as a call for help, threatening anyone, let alone an entire school population is not the way," Reid wrote. "We have counselors and school staff ready to provide support as appropriate. The first step is coming forward."

Reid also encouraged parents and guardians to talk to their students and urged anyone with knowledge about the threats to speak to the Bothell Police Department.

Anyone with information can call their non-emergency phone number, 425-486-1254, any time of day.