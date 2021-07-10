Man pleads guilty to murder after shooting estranged wife, 2 others at Edmonds market

Duy Phuong Nguyen shot his estranged wife, her roommate and her roommate's boyfriend outside an Edmonds market in September last year.

EVERETT, Wash. — Duy Phuong Nguyen pleaded guilty to shooting his estranged wife and two others, one of whom died, last September at the Boo Han Oriental Market in Edmonds.

Nguyen, 27, pleaded guilty to shooting his wife, a 24-year-old from Montlake Terrace; her roommate, a 20-year-old who died from the incident; and her roommate’s boyfriend, a 23-year-old.

Charging documents stated that Nguyen, 27, had moved to Everett after marrying his wife four years ago in Vietnam. His wife stayed behind until July 2020 when she was able to get a visa with Nguyen's help.

According to the documents, Nguyen began assaulting his wife shortly after she moved in with him and his parents. She was kicked out of the house in mid-August and moved in with her roommate who was killed in the shooting.

Charging documents stated that Nguyen began tracking her movements and threatened her the night before the shooting, sending her a text message that read in part, “Tomorrow everything will end.”

Detectives found that Nguyen was at the market looking for his wife’s roommate who went back to the market with her boyfriend to work things out, according to the charging documents.

The boyfriend decided to call 911 when they arrived outside the market, but Nguyen opened fire. A dozen shots were fired in what prosecutors called a “senseless and brazen” shooting.

Nguyen had initially fled the scene but later called police to surrender.

Police called the incident a tragic instance of domestic violence and urged victims to seek help, including law enforcement resources if they feel they are in danger.

According to the guilty plea, the state is recommending Nguyen be sentenced to more than 40 years in prison, as well as nine years in community custody.