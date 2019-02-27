Students at Bonney Lake High School are creating new ways to help young people with disabilities.

Students who are part of the Robotics Club and the Family Careers and Community Leaders of America could transform the mobility of children in the South Sound and beyond.

They are creating a wheelchair platform to help kids with disabilities

"We're going to have proximity sensors along the outside of it to make sure it can't get too close to things or run into things that are around it," said Chase Arline, a programmer in the robotics group.

"I feel like it's going to help a bunch of people once we finish building this," said Ethan McCarley, who used a computer-aided design program to help build the platform

"Essentially it makes a regular wheelchair that a child may be using, roll up onto it and then turn that into a motorized wheelchair," said Sidnee Petter, a senior on the project and a member of FCCLA.

The goal is for this motorized platform to eventually end up helping young people at the nearby children's hospital

"When they gain that sense of mobility, it can just change how they go about life. They become happier and more content."

The students said this is one-of-a-kind and they're happy their work will end up in the spaces for those who needed it the most.

"Because we haven't found anything like this online making something new like this can be revolutionary," said McCarley.