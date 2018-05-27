U.S. Marshals and Lakewood police arrested a wanted sex offender Saturday night, but a 15-year-old Bonney Lake girl is still missing.

Police say an anonymous tip led them to a house in Lakewood, where officers arrested Christopher Fitzpatrick, 39, without incident. But 15-year-old Lileana "Lily" Christopherson was not found.

On Sunday, Bonney Lake Police reported a confirmed sighting of Lily in Tacoma in the last few days.

The girl is described as 5'2", 120 pounds, with long brown hair and hazel eyes. Police say she has a small scar next to her left eye. Lily may be wearing a black midriff shirt with tan capri pants. Police are asking for the public's continued help to find her. If you have any information on Lily Christopherson's location, you are urged to call 911.

JUST IN: @BLPoliceDept says they have had a confirmed sighting of missing teen Lily Christopherson in Tacoma. Sighting was in the last few days. They're working the lead now.@KING5Seattle — Michael Crowe (@MichaelReports) May 27, 2018

“I'm feeling devastated that they found Christopher Fitzpatrick, and my daughter wasn’t with him," Lily's mom Lena Winters told KING 5. "I’m so worried where she could be now.”

“I want Lily to know that I love her so much… and she’s not in trouble and no one is angry with her… We all just want to know she’s safe and get her back to all the people who love her so much. I don’t want her to forget how many people love her.”

Talked to Lily's mother Lena Winters earlier this afternoon -- she wants her daughter to know she's not in trouble, and just wants her to come home.@KING5Seattle pic.twitter.com/N3vyAQZuID — Michael Crowe (@MichaelReports) May 27, 2018

Lily Christopherson left her parents home on May 9 and took a bus to Federal Way, said police. She reportedly was last seen at an apartment off 327th Lane in Federal Way.

Police believed Lily was with Fitzpatrick, a sex offender known to frequent the same areas of Federal Way. Fitzpatrick was wanted by U.S. marshals for violating his probation and failing to register as a sex offender. The U.S. Marshals offered a $5,000 reward for any help that led to Fitzpatrick's arrest.

Police believe 15-year-old Lileana "Lily" Christopherson may be with Christopher Fitzpatrick, 39, a registered sex offender known to frequent areas of Federal Way where Lily was last seen. (Photo: Bonney Lake Police Department)

