Boeing caught attention Wednesday for releasing a rendering of its first passenger-carrying hypersonic jet concept.

Tickets won't be on sale anytime soon. The earliest the jet might be airborne is 20 to 30 years in the future, according to Kevin Bowcutt, senior technical fellow and chief scientist of hypersonics.

“We’re excited about the potential of hypersonic technology to connect the world faster than ever before,” said Bowcutt. “Boeing is building upon a foundation of six decades of work designing, developing and flying experimental hypersonic vehicles, which makes us the right company to lead the effort in bringing this technology to market in the future.”

Boeing debuted the concept in Atlanta this week at the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics conference.

CNBC reports the jet could theoretically make the trip from Los Angeles to Tokyo in three hours. The hypersonic passenger plane could fly just under 3,900 miles per hour.

© 2018 KING