Boeing CEO say some Everett production will be shutdown for 'quite a while'

Boeing plans to shutdown its Everett production of the 787 Dreamliner and 747.

EVERETT, Wash. — Two Boeing factories will sit empty in the north sound as Boeing looks to consolidate and fully utilize other facilities.

The company announced it will shut down the Everett production of the 787 Dreamliner by mid-2021 and move production to non-unionized South Carolina. The company plans to stop production of the 747 in Everett by 2022.

"That Everett space that's freed up, we'll sort of line it off for quite a while. I don't want to move lines from one place to another just because it's available," said Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun during Wednesday's Boeing earnings report call.

Boeing released its third quarter earnings Wednesday morning. In the report the company announced additional job cuts and noted an additional $466 million loss. The company's total loss for the year is now roughly $3.5 billion.

Boeing will cut its workforce by roughly 30,000 people. The company said it also looking to cut 30% of its office space.

"The fact is that all of our facilities are not fully utilized and we need to get them fully utilized. And we got to do that in a very methodical way," said Greg Smith, Boeing's executive vice president of enterprise operations