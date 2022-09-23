Body recovered from Lake Washington near I-90 bridge

A rescue swimmer brought the person out of the water, but the victim was found dead.

SEATTLE — A body was recovered in Lake Washington after a rescue diver was called for a water response overnight.

The Seattle Fire Department said emergency crews were called for a water rescue response at the mid-span of the eastbound I-90 bridge in Lake Washington.

The Washington State Patrol is investigating whether the person died in the water or beforehand.

