Body recovered from Lake Washington near I-90 bridge

SEATTLE — A body was recovered in Lake Washington after a rescue diver was called for a water response overnight. 

The Seattle Fire Department said emergency crews were called for a water rescue response at the mid-span of the eastbound I-90 bridge in Lake Washington. 

A rescue swimmer brought the person out of the water, but the victim was found dead.

The Washington State Patrol is investigating whether the person died in the water or beforehand.  

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

